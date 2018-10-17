BELMONT — U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) toured local manufacturer Milpower Source, Inc. on Wednesday, expressing interest in the company's ongoing growth and efforts to increase the workforce in the Lakes Region.
Hassan said her office could support Milpower Source’s economic objectives, especially its workforce development efforts.
During a tour of the facility, Hassan met the production staff, designer engineers and business operations teams.
“I appreciated the opportunity to see first-hand how Milpower Source is developing innovative products that bolster our national security and create jobs here in New Hampshire,” Hassan said. “Job-creating businesses, such as Milpower Source, are struggling to fill positions that require highly skilled workers. In response to this workforce shortage, I have been focused on passing legislation that will close the skills gap and help more hard-working Granite Staters get the support they need to enter — and remain — in the workforce.”
Tomer Eshed, general manager at Milpower Source, said, “Our collective discussion, focusing on the economic opportunities of the Lakes Region and broader New Hampshire community, were both informative and encouraging. As a growing business concern with an expanding workforce, we welcome the senator’s focus on the issues of workforce development and interest in engagement with Milpower Source on this crucial topic.”
