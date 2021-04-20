LACONIA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the area on Friday.
Harris will be arriving at the Laconia Municipal Airport, and from there will go to Meredith, Carlos Cardona, chairman of Laconia Democrats said Tuesday.
Cardona said he heard the purpose of the vice president’s visit to the state will be to speak about the administration’s infrastructure and economic stimulus plans. After Meredith, Harris will be going to Concord for an appearance at a union hall there, he said.
WMUR-TV has reported that Harris will make an appearance at the offices of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local in Concord.
Cardona said it is his understanding that Harris’s visit will be low-key.
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer said he was aware only of what had been reported in the media.
Cardona surmised local officials would be contacted soon and hoped they would be given the opportunity to meet her.
Laconia Airport Manager Marv Everson had no comment when contacted on Tuesday. Meredith Town Manager Phil Warren said he had received no information regarding the possibility of vice president coming to the town.
It would not be Harris' first trip to the Lakes Region. She held a campaign event in Gilford in 2019, when she was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president.
