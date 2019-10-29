The Lakes Region has no shortage of Halloween-themed events, but the town of Alton has pulled out all the stops for its Harvest Happenings, sponsored by the Alton Business Association in collaboration several community groups, town departments, and local businesses.
There will be a Pumpkin Lighting & Decorating Contest in front of Town Hall. Participants are asked to drop off their pumpkins between 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, or between 4 and 5 p.m. on Thursday. There will be prizes in two categories, Youth and Adult.
The Alton Business Association also is sponsoring a Business Fall Decorating Contest. Snap a photo of your storefront decorations or decorate a scarecrow and display it at Ginny Douglas Park on Main Street. Share with the ABA on social media for a chance to win Best Decorations. An awards ceremony will take place in front of Town Hall.
Trick-or-treating around town will be 5-7 p.m., and Trunk or Treating will take place in the parking lot of Lakeside Dental. School groups and organizations will be handing out candy from 5 to 7 p.m.
Other activities include face-painting and Monster Makeovers at Monument Square, along with free yard games under the direction of the Parks and Recreation Department, with other games provided by Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice. Catchpenny is sponsoring a Wand Decorating Contest at Monument Square, and Gilman Library will offer Spooky Books for checkout (along with candy for Trick-or-Treaters).
In Center Harbor, the Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Treat Gathering from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the fire station.
There will be a Halloween Festival in downtown Plymouth from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Castle in the Clouds has teamed up with the Moultonborough Recreation Department and the Lakes Region Conservation Trust to offer a self-guided hike on a trail marked with lighted Jack-o-Lanterns, with some not-so-scary Halloween surprises along the way. Costumes are encouraged, and organizers recommend bringing headlamps or flashlights to help find your way. A child- and family-friendly event, the Halloween decorations and surprises will not be scary or gory.
Trick-or-Treat Hours
Ashland, 5-7 p.m.
Barnstead, 5-8 p.m.
Belmont, 4-8 p.m.
Bristol, 5-7:30 p.m.
Campton, 5 -8 p.m. in the Upper Village.
Center Harbor, 5-7 p.m.
Danbury, dusk until 8 p.m.
Franklin, 4-8 p.m.
Gilford, 5-8 p.m.
Gilmanton, 5-8 p.m.
Groton, 5-8 p.m.
Holderness, 5-8 p.m.
Laconia, 5-8 p.m.
Moultonborough, 5-8 p.m.
New Hampton, 5-7 p.m.
Northfield, 5-8 p.m.
Plymouth, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rumney, 5-8 p.m.
Sanbornton, 4-8 p.m.
Thornton, 5-7 p.m. on Mad River Road (the road will be closed to traffic).
Wolfeboro, 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.