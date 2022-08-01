GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.

In an interview after the meeting, General Manager Tom Day said he was sure the mountain would be able to meet its commitments to Soulfest. Festival representatives, as announced by Commissioner Doug Lambert on Sunday, had threatened a lawsuit against the mountain if the mountain did not offer its full array of services, something Gunstock’s staff said it was unsafe to do without senior management. The return of the management team means that the festival will take place as originally planned and the mountain will likely avoid legal action.

