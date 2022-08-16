GILFORD — The turmoil embroiling Gunstock Mountain Resort, and almost costing it the winter season, has put a spotlight on the members of the Belknap County Delegation. Despite the departure of former Gunstock Area Commissioners Peter Ness and Dr. David Strang and the return of Gunstock’s management, that spotlight has not dimmed — and the Sept. 13 primary is fast approaching.

Questions about the relationship between various Republican factions in county and state politics swirl in Gunstock’s fallout. Meanwhile, there are still two empty seats on the commission for the delegation to fill, and it is unlikely they will do so before the primary. Gunstock, therefore, and how representatives have addressed its turmoil, is symbolically on the ballot come September.

