The crowd mingles at the 2023 Best of the Lakes Region celebration at Gunstock Mountain Resort Wednesday. The event celebrated 272 companies voted best in over 200 categories. Some of the winning businesses in the Eat & Drink categories offered samples of their menu. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Mike Seymour, executive vice president of Bank of New Hampshire, gives opening remarks during the 2023 Best of the Lakes Region celebration at Gunstock Mountain Resort. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Laconia Daily Sun Advertising Director Elaine Hirshan shows off a copy of this year's Best of the Lakes Region magazine during the 2023 celebration at Gunstock Mountain Resort. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A couple takes a ride on Gunstock's panorama lift during this year's Best Of the Lakes Region celebration on Wednesday evening. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Linda Consentino of Beans & Greens Farm poses with a spread of vegetables and sweets at the 2023 Best of the Lakes Region celebration Wednesday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
2023 Miss New Hampshire Brooke Mills sings for the crowd at the 2023 Best Of the Lakes Region celebration at Gunstock Mountain Resort. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Comcast Business Senior Director Matt Corson gives remarks at the Best of the Lakes Region celebration at Gunstock Mountain Resort. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Crowds enjoy food brought by winning businesses during the Best of the Lakes Region celebration at Gunstock Mountain Resort. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
GILFORD — Nearly 300 guests representing local businesses and their friends and families soaked up the June sun at the Best of the Lakes Region celebration Wednesday night at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
For The Daily Sun’s fifth annual Best of the Lakes Region contest, presented by Bank of New Hampshire, the party to honor winners made a debut appearance at the ski area’s base lodge. The venue allowed more guests, friends and members of the public to join business representatives for the celebration.
Gilford native Nathan Boutwell accompanied friends from two different winners — one who works at Jennifer’s Color Bar in Gilford as well as Ethan and Oliver Roy, the brothers who in 2022 took over the Water Street Cafe, which won best breakfast and best brunch this year.
“I’m really here to enjoy the food and drink and have a good time,” Boutwell said.
As 272 businesses selected by 281,000 votes across 204 categories were honored, local restaurants and musicians were able to show off what makes them local favorites. Among others, best farmstand and best food truck winner Beans & Greens Farm arranged a farm-fresh tasting, Laconia Village Bakery offered a spread of bite-sized delectables that earned it top spots for dessert and bakery, and best Italian restaurant winner Fratello’s brought samples of baked salmon, antipasto and veal. South End Pizza & Seafood slung pizza slices.
Decked out in leis, attendees gabbed, noshed on award-winning local cuisine and made trips up the peak on Gunstock’s summit chairlift and mountain coaster. Several winners brought large groups of employees and guests to the event, and folks enjoying food and drink gave particular praise to the outdoor bar and to the spacious main lodge.
Best musical duo gold winner the Sweetbloods set the scene at the sun-bathed outdoor patio, and solo act silver winner Katie Dobbins filled the air upstairs at a silent auction hosted by the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Solo act gold winner Henry LaLiberte closed out the evening.
“The food is amazing,” remarked Jake Marsh, who, with wife Julie, owns Winnisquam Marine, which won silver in the best marina category, and took home gold for new and used boat sales as well as boat repair and rentals.
“The last time we came was in the COVID year,” Julie said. “So this is definitely an upgrade.”
Making a tough act to follow, a flash mob of the Wicked Witches of the Lakes Region performed before opening remarks for the evening by event sponsors from the Bank of New Hampshire and Comcast.
Major winners this year also included Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery, which took gold in best event venue, best sandwiches and best wine selection, fittingly, alongside its best-all around restaurant designation.
Riding the panorama lift, capital improvements in process at Gunstock’s Stockade and summit lodges were on full display. Its wildlife also put on a show: a porcupine munched on grasses at the top and a family of groundhogs peered at riders near the lift’s bottom, as did a lone doe.
Gunstock Marketing Director Bonnie MacPherson spoke about the strong bond between the mountain resort and locals, and said she’d enjoyed an evening of hearing stories about attendees' history with the place.
“I think she dresses up pretty nice,” MacPherson said cheerily, gesturing toward the historic main lodge.
