A small flock of turkeys make their way across the future site of a new RV park just off Endicott Street North. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Planning Board gave approval for a 100-unit RV campground to be developed along Route 3, near the Meredith town line. The action came during a meeting held Tuesday night.

Although the board endorsed the project, the developer’s request to waive the requirement to install a sidewalk failed.

