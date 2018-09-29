HAVERHILL — The Grafton County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam where a caller purports to be member of the department and demands money or personal information.
According to a statement released to the news media, the caller typically tells the person on the other end of the line that they have missed jury duty or some sort of obligation connected with a civil or criminal case. The caller then tells the party he or she can resolve the matter by sending money orders or pre-paid credit cards. In other instances, the scammer will require a person to actually meet at the Grafton County Sheriff’s campus to resolve the matter.
The department said this scam has been reported several times throughout Grafton County. Scammers often use fake caller ID information to trick people into thinking they are someone local — a practice called caller ID spoofing. The scammers will ask those they reach to call 603-259-4590, which the Sheriff’s Department emphasized is not a number associated with the department.
Members of the public who have questions or concerns are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 603-787-2111.
