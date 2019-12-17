CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced on Tuesday that he plans to nominate Lori Shibinette of Northfield to serve as the next commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The nomination will take place at the Dec. 18 meeting of the Executive Council, with a confirmation vote likely on Jan. 8.
Shibinette currently serves as the chief executive officer of New Hampshire Hospital. She previously served as a deputy commissioner at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Prior to state service, Shibinette served as the CEO of the Merrimack County Nursing Home and as its director of Clinical Services. She is a registered and trained nurse.
“Lori Shibinette’s unmatched operational experience will allow her to hit the ground running,” said Sununu. “Our strong economy has provided New Hampshire with the opportunity to create robust programs that need Lori’s expertise to ensure better outcomes for individuals. Lori is a manager and has the ability to effectively oversee these programs to get the job done.”
“I wish to thank Gov. Sununu for nominating me as the next commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services,” Shibinette said. “I have spent my career serving and advocating for the health of our New Hampshire constituents. In my time at the Department, first as deputy commissioner and then as CEO of New Hampshire Hospital, I have seen first-hand the dedication and commitment of the department’s staff to the people we serve. It is truly an honor that the governor has nominated me to lead the department. I look forward to the Executive Council’s consideration.”
“Lori served with distinction as my deputy and later as the chief executive officer of N.H. Hospital at a critical time,” said former HHS Commissioner Jeff Meyers. “Her experience, judgment and operational skill will serve her well in leading the department in the next four years. She will be outstanding.”
