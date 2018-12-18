GILFORD — There will be a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 9, to discuss a proposed cable television franchise agreement with Comcast of Maine/New Hampshire, Inc.
The 7 p.m. hearing will allow residents to comment on the proposal to allow Comcast to enter into a 10-year agreement with the town to provide service, beginning in 2019.
The agreement would provide a second cable service, with Atlantic Broadband already operating under a cable service franchise agreement with the town of Gilford.
Copies of the proposed franchise agreement are available at the selectmen’s office and on the town’s website, www.gilfordnh.org.
