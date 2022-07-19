GILFORD — The first foam recycling unit in northern New England was recently installed at the Gilford Recycling Center. Now residents, and soon hopefully others in the area, will be able to bring in their polystyrene foam for processing instead of tossing it in the garbage. The foam is processed on site in Gilford, and the product will be sold to a manufacturer. The money from the sales will go right back into the recycling center, and reduce landfill costs.

“This is the only unit in northern New England right now,” said Meghan Theriault, Gilford public works director, adding that another unit is coming to Vermont soon. “The whole idea is we want to have a few hub locations so that communities can then bring their foam to any of these hubs and we can process it.”

