Thomas P. Caldwell, former reporter, editor and interim managing editor
Caldwell, 69, lives in Bristol and came to The Sun in 2017 with experience at the weekly Bristol Enterprise that ranged from the typesetting and printing side of publishing to leading its editorial team as editor. He worked at the Laconia Citizen, leaving as its lead editor, and was the publisher of The Telegram in Franklin. He has also worked at the New Hampshire Union Leader. Caldwell also formed the nonprofit Liberty Independent Media Project to focus on cultural events, history and the stories that tend to get overlooked by traditional news outlets. As a Sun freelancer, he brings experience and historical perspective. “I get to sample other lives and learn a bit about the jobs and talents they have,” he says. “I also enjoy providing that background to help people understand why we are at the point we are in community and political life.”
Kathi Caldwell-Hopper, reporting since winter 2022
Caldwell-Hopper, Caldwell’s sister, of Alton, primarily writes for The Sun’s Lakestyle section. She began writing for a daily paper in high school, and after graduating from art school, she worked for a weekly in Vermont. “I was a typesetter, and I recall my first assignment, which was reporting on a candlelight vigil for John Lennon the week after his murder,” she says. Caldwell-Hopper was editor at The Laker and contributed to New Hampshire Magazine. “I never thought of myself as a journalist, but rather a visual artist,” she says. “However, writing has always come easy, and I enjoy the chance to meet and learn about all sorts of people, from senior citizens doing interesting things to artists, farmers and people from all walks of life. I think all people are fascinating and have a story to tell.”
Alan MacRae, photographer since 2000
A desire to be part of a new paper and a passion for photography led MacRae, of Belmont, to The Sun the year it was founded. He values that The Sun continues to drive good, locally-focused news and appreciates the many mentors he has had at the paper. MacRae is a team player who enjoys being able to “take” readers places they might not otherwise see with his lens. “Photography has been the passion in my life since I was 14,” he says. “It’s been a great run here and, as long as I’m physically able, I hope to continue with it. The folks at The Sun have always treated me well and with respect.”
Karen Bobotas, photographer since 2008
Formerly in the accounting and travel industries, Bobotas had little to no journalistic experience prior to working with The Sun. “I had been photographing my teenage sons’ sporting events for fun, and it morphed towards a new career path,” says the 62-year-old Gilford resident. “I have worked with a variety of clients to grow my photography business. I worked toward growing three components of photography within my business — editorial, sports and portraiture.” The self-described “people person” values The Sun’s integrity and sense of community and enhances the team by offering a fresh view through her photographs. “I enjoy the work,” she says. “There is always something new to learn, see and share.”
