Thomas P. Caldwell, former reporter, editor and interim managing editor

Caldwell, 69, lives in Bristol and came to The Sun in 2017 with experience at the weekly Bristol Enterprise that ranged from the typesetting and printing side of publishing to leading its editorial team as editor. He worked at the Laconia Citizen, leaving as its lead editor, and was the publisher of The Telegram in Franklin. He has also worked at the New Hampshire Union Leader. Caldwell also formed the nonprofit Liberty Independent Media Project to focus on cultural events, history and the stories that tend to get overlooked by traditional news outlets. As a Sun freelancer, he brings experience and historical perspective. “I get to sample other lives and learn a bit about the jobs and talents they have,” he says. “I also enjoy providing that background to help people understand why we are at the point we are in community and political life.”

