Mill City Park

A kayak-turned-planter sits in front of Franklin's Mill City Park. The project requires two additional water features that will cost $2.5 million total. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

FRANKLIN — The remaining $2.5 million needed to complete Mill City Park could be funded by federal tax dollars, according to City Manager Judy Milner. One third of the park is complete, and features an underwater structure that creates a perpetual wave where paddlers can practice their skills, along with an amphitheater for spectators.

“Sen. [Jeanne] Shaheen reached out and said, ‘Judy, can you give me something that I can put in the federal budget this year for a congressional delegation spend?' Which used to be called earmarks in the old days,” Milner said. “We talked about it as a group, and read the rules which said absolutely no town offices, so we couldn’t put in [the Franklin Opera House], so we went with the whitewater park. And it did make it through committee level and is on the federal budget to be passed.”

