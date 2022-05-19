GILFORD — For local tot Gavin Decoff, there’s no place in the Lakes Region that compares to the Gilford Fire Department. In lieu of gifts for his fourth birthday, Gavin and his family decided to collect donations for their local heroes. On Thursday afternoon, Gavin presented the $400 he raised to Chief Stephen Carrier and former captain Rick Andrews, president of the Firefighters Relief Association.
“Gavin loves the fire department,” said Gavin’s mother, Jennifer Decoff. “His grandfather is in the fire department, so he loves to come here and hang out with the guys. He was having a birthday party and we said instead of presents we asked if he wanted to collect donations for his birthday, and he said yes.”
During Gavin’s birthday party, guests were invited to bring cash donations in lieu of gifts.
“We bought a firefighter’s boot and people just put donations in the boot,” said Ron Skinner, Gavin’s grandfather.
Gavin hopes to follow in his father and grandfather’s footsteps and become a firefighter one day. But that’s a few years away. In the meantime, Gavin intends to study up on his future career.
“I have a firefighter book about fire trucks,” Gavin stated.
“He knows every single truck, the functions of all the trucks. He’s a smart kid,” Skinner said.
The funds will contribute to a kitchen renovation project at the station.
"There was a large donation given to the fire department in the fall to be used for the guys themselves," Skinner explained. "The guys decided they wanted to renovate the kitchen. We have four guys per shift working now, and it’s small. It just needs to be renovated. The Relief Association is donating some money also.”
