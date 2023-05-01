LACONIA — Planning and Code Director Dean Trefethen resigned Friday afternoon amid an ongoing criminal investigation by the Laconia Police Department. 

In an interview Monday, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said it was “possible” that state or interstate agencies are involved in the investigation, although he said he could not confirm. The scope of the investigation has not been yet released to the public, but Canfield noted it could involve “potential serious criminal charges.”

