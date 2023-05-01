LACONIA — Planning and Code Director Dean Trefethen resigned Friday afternoon amid an ongoing criminal investigation by the Laconia Police Department.
In an interview Monday, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said it was “possible” that state or interstate agencies are involved in the investigation, although he said he could not confirm. The scope of the investigation has not been yet released to the public, but Canfield noted it could involve “potential serious criminal charges.”
A spokesperson for the Sanford Police Department in Maine confirmed they are participating in the investigation. Trefethen is a resident of that town.
The Attorney General’s Office declined to confirm whether the state Department of Justice is involved in the investigation on Monday.
“On April 27th, the City became aware of an allegation against Mr. Trefethen, which appeared to be credible,” City Manager Kirk Beattie wrote in a press release Monday afternoon. “In consultation with the City’s legal counsel, the allegation was referred that same day to the appropriate authorities. During the subsequent investigation, which began on April 28th, Mr. Trefethen resigned his position with the City.”
Trefethen resigned under immediate effect at about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to Beattie.
Laconia Police were at City Hall at the time of his resignation and escorted him from the building as is “typical when an employee is let go for potential criminal charges,” Canfield said. He emphasized that Trefethen has not been arrested as of Monday and that there were “no issues” with his exit from the building.
When asked if any other staff had left the city's employment related to this matter, Beattie responded that none had. “There is no reason to believe there’s anybody else involved with the scenario,” he said.
Hired in January 2017, Trefethen had been with the city for more than six years, receiving an annual salary of $102,158, according to Beattie. The name of an interim director, planned to be shared Monday morning, has not been released.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer deferred official city comment to Beattie when reached Monday, but added that, “I have the utmost confidence in all the city departments to make sure that city services will continue to operate professionally and efficiently.”
Before his time at Laconia City Hall, Trefethen had been elected mayor of the city of Dover, served five terms on the Dover City Council and spent 15 years on the Dover Zoning Board of Adjustment, seven of them as its chair.
Attempts to reach Trefethen for comment Monday were unsuccessful.
