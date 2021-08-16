GILFORD — The Dive, the floating bar and restaurant, was working to return to operation Monday after the partial flooding of one of its pontoons knocked the vessel out of commission over the weekend.
The 60-foot vessel was underway on Lake Winnipesaukee Friday evening when a floatation chamber began to flood through an open hatch, which caused the craft to list considerably, state Marine Patrol Capt. Timothy Dunleavy reported Monday.
The craft was able to navigate to shore where it tied up at a dock at 88 Belknap Point Road.
The Dive was serving guests who were attending a retirement party at that address, which is adjacent to Lincoln Park, according to Jamie Merriam, the Dive’s owner.
Dunleavy said that efforts to pump out the flooded chamber had to be abandoned Friday evening because waves caused by the wakes of passing boats were filling the chamber faster than it could be pumped out.
The flooding caused the Dive to be sunk down in 3½ feet of water on its port — or left — side, Merriam said.
He said the hatch was accidentally left open by someone who was working on one of the vessel’s bow thrusters — an auxiliary propulsion device at the front of the vessel to aid in maneuvering.
Dunleavy said there were no fuel spills or other environmental issues due to the incident, and Merriam said the vessel was undamaged and that those who were on board at the time were never in any danger.
He said some welding needed to be done so that the flooded chamber could be pumped out.
Merriam said that by Monday the Dive was back on an even keel.
Dunleavy said Marine Patrol officers still need to inspect the vessel before it can resume operation. He said that had not been able to take place Monday.
In addition, the Dive needs to complete its inspection of a recently installed propane system for its cooking equipment, according to Gilford Deputy Fire Chief Brad Ober.
