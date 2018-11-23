LACONIA — The old saying, “All the world loves a parade” will have a chance to play out once again at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Wyatt Park.
Festive floats and dancing elves will proceed from the park on a 0.7 mile route to Veteran’s Square, where the city’s main Christmas tree will be illuminated at 5 p.m. after a countdown from Santa.
Volunteers and Public Works employees have been working to make the City on the Lakes a little more festive this holiday season.
Celebrate Laconia, a nonprofit booster organization, has been stringing extra Christmas lights and encouraging others to do so through a citywide contest.
The City Council has agreed to spend $3,500 in city money for decorations downtown and on Lakeside Avenue in The Weirs.
Christmas lights will shine in Stewart Park and Rotary Park downtown. Leavitt Park in the Lakeport area is also getting some holiday attention. The Weirs Beach sign is sporting some new red and green lights to mark the season.
In addition to the parade, there will be several other activities downtown Sunday.
Santa will hold a meet-and-greet at the Belknap Mill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A holiday bash with family activities, seasonal vendors and sled dogs will take place on Canal Street from 2-6 p.m.
Celebrate Laconia is staging a decorating competition for homes and businesses. The residential winner will receive a $250 prize, and the runner-up will receive $100. The winning business will receive a holiday plaque and complimentary advertisement in a local news outlet.
People may register for the competition before Sunday at celebratelaconia.org. Judges will go to participating locations between Sunday and Dec. 14.
Participants in each category will also have the opportunity to win the Community Choice Award. Voting starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday on Celebrate Laconia’s Facebook page and on its website, celebratelaconia.org.
