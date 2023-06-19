North Main

North Main Street is closed Monday following a fatal accident between a motorcycle and an SUV, according to reports from the scene. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

LACONIA — North Main Street is closed as Laconia police await the arrival of the state medical examiner on Monday afternoon following a fatal vehicle accident, according to reports from the scene.

Reports indicate a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in the area of Opechee Park occurred Monday, near the intersection of Busiel Street.

