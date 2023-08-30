319 Mechanic St. Fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Mechanic Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy photo/Laconia Fire Department)

LACONIA — Smoke detectors alerted occupants of a Mechanic Street residence to a fire in their house just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, and the family of five and a cat were able to safely evacuate by the time firefighters arrived minutes later and observed heavy fire coming from the third floor.

There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.

