SANDWICH — There are two ways to gauge the size of the crowd attracted to the Sandwich Fair, held each Columbus Day weekend. The first is by ticket sales, but because children get in for free — and because the fair prides itself on being kid-friendly — that only accounts for a portion of those in attendance. That’s why Bryan Peaslee, president of the fair association, prefers a different method: how difficult it is to get from one point to another.

When it’s busy, and when something happens like a water line springs a leak, it can be difficult to get to the problem in a hurry. Last year, it was most expedient for him to leave the fairgrounds entirely, use the public roads to drive around, then re-enter somewhere closer to his ultimate destination — “I believe it was a record,” Peaslee said.

