LACONIA — Modernization of Eversource’s Messer Street substation is continuing, with a new transformer being installed to enhance the reliability of the system.
A replacement for aging electrical equipment, the new transformer complements other significant upgrades to the substation, including the installation of new automation technology — or smart switches — that will allow system operators to remotely isolate trouble spots and reroute power to customers.
“The project to modernize our Messer Street substation is just one of the many investments we are making to ensure a more modern, more reliable electric system,” said Eversource NH Vice-President of Electric Operations Joe Purington. “Making our delivery network even more reliable and flexible is critical to ensuring that we can solve the future energy needs of our customers and integrate new renewable energy sources and energy storage in the future.”
The transformer is scheduled reach Laconia on Jan. 10, weather permitting.
Eversource has been working closely with the city of Laconia during the upgrade, coordinating temporary closures to the boat launch on the property. The energy company also coordinated with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Laconia Department of Public Works during the process, and expect to complete the modernization effort this summer.
