Stevens Mill

The Stevens Mill complex overlooks the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin. The project is under investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency. Chinburg Properties, the company behind the rebuild, says the investigation is likely the result of a disgruntled employee, and is cooperating fully with the EPA. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

FRANKLIN — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the Stevens Mill project, although what prompted the investigation is unclear.

Chinburg Properties, the company behind the remodel of the long-shuttered mill complex, says they would fully cooperate with the EPA. Senior Development Manager Paul Goodwin wrote that the company believes “the alleged incident to be a fabrication from a disgruntled former employee who was briefly employed.”

