LACONIA — Mayor Ed Engler has been hospitalized out of town this week, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Hamel confirmed on Thursday.
Engler underwent a medical procedure at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Engler also required hospitalization last month, and Hamel conducted the April 22 City Council meeting in place of Engler.
In January 2018, Engler returned to Laconia after four months of cancer treatment in California. The mayor underwent surgery for colon cancer on Sept. 29, 2017, at the University of California-Irvine Medical Center, where his daughter is a medical doctor specializing in obstetrics.
Surgeons removed a malignant tumor and found no evidence the cancer had spread. Doctors ordered a regimen of chemotherapy to prevent a recurrence of the disease.
