PLYMOUTH — Of 4,262 students, staff and faculty at Plymouth State University, 18 have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said.
Of those who tested positive, 17 were students and one was a staff member.
Four are from out of state and did not come to New Hampshire based on these results. Another 13 are from New Hampshire, seven of whom reside in Plymouth. None of the positive cases lived on campus. They all went into quarantine after the tests came back positive.
These results are as of last Thursday. Another round of testing is now underway and a third round will be done next week. This will be followed by regular pool sample testing in which multiple samples are tested at once.
Certain groups on campus, such as those involved in athletics, student clubs and organizations, will be tested weekly.
Marlin Collingwood, interim vice president for communications, enrollment and student life, said all of those who tested positive have recovered except for one case. None have required hospitalization.
“The numbers are very good,” he said. “So far, so good.”
Fall semester classes run through November 19. Finals will run through November 24 and the spring semester begins January 18.
Face coverings are required in all campus buildings, outdoors on campus when social distancing is not possible and when in stores and buildings in Plymouth, which has approved its own mandatory mask ordinance.
Fall 2020 athletics are restricted but in some cases there may be individual team practices or non-league games or scrimmages. Fans are not allowed.
Students coming to campus from outside the New England states were required to quarantine for two weeks.
