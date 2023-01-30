Gilford crash

Emergency responders inspect the damage after a GMC Yukon crashed through the barricade at the Gilford end of the Route 3 bypass Monday morning. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning.

The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters. 

