GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning.
The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
“We did transport one patient to Laconia Hospital,” said Lt. Jeff Madon of the Gilford Fire Department. “The injuries were serious enough that we went to the closest facility. I believe we did a trauma alert.”
According to Lt. Adam VanSteensburg of Gilford PD, the woman was being prepped for transport to Concord Hospital at around 8 a.m.
“Someone called it in that the vehicle in front of him did not make the turn at the bypass and continued straight,” VanSteensburg said. “That call was made at 6:06 a.m., officers were on scene by 6:12.”
Gilford Fire was dispatched at 6:10 a.m. and responded with an ambulance and rescue truck after Gilford police found the car.
“The vehicle was well off the roadway and landed on the opposite end of the stream at the bottom of the embankment,” Madon recalled from the official report. “Gilford police and an off-duty Laconia firefighter made access to the vehicle prior to the arrival and assisted with extrication.”
After the driver was transported, the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation team arrived on site to conduct an accident reconstruction. By Monday afternoon, the scene had been processed, and the driver's GMC Yukon was removed from the location. According to VanSteensburg, the investigation is still ongoing.
