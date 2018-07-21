BRISTOL — The driver of a white Cadillac sedan died Friday evening after skidding out of control on Lake Street and striking an oncoming vehicle around 7 p.m.
The driver of the other vehicle, a full-size GMC Yukon, sustained unknown injuries and was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation.
According to Chief Jim Mcintire, police received a report of the crash around 7:10 p.m. Several witnesses said that, before the crash, the Cadillac had been speeding and passing other vehicles in the breakdown lane. The driver lost control while rounding a corner in the area of Deangelo Drive and skidded into the oncoming lane, crashing into the Yukon.
In addition to speed, reckless operation, and entering the oncoming lane of traffic, police are investigating as to whether impairment was a contributing factor.
Police have not released the identity of the deceased pending notification of the next of kin.
New Hampshire State Police assisted in detouring traffic while Bristol police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash. Route 3-A (Lake Street) was closed for about 2.5 hours during the investigation and until the vehicles were removed.
Police are asking anyone who may have additional information to call them at 603-744-6320.
