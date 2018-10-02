LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation will consider on Oct. 9 whether to make a payment of about $1 million to the state – an amount to be doubled with matching federal money.
They took up the issue last week, but decided, on a 9-6 vote, to hold off on a decision after some representatives complained the meeting was not posted properly.
The state is requesting the payments from all counties as part of an effort to boost funding for regional programs for substance abuse and mental health, including diverting nonviolent offenders to treatment rather than incarceration when appropriate.
No additional taxes will be necessary. The county received a $3.9 million windfall in so-called “ProShare” funding this year, some of which could be used to free up money for the payment to the state.
Pro-Share funding, which is provided to nursing homes, was about three times higher this year in the county because of a new method for calculating need that has been approved by the federal government.
Rep. Herb Vadney, the delegation chairman, was one of those who voted against reconsidering the payment issue in the October meeting.
“I want to guard against doing something now that looks like a great idea but saddles us with something we can't afford in later years,” Vadney, R-Meredith, said.
“Nobody is against doing something for the people, but we want to guard against little things that grow into big problems.”
His concern is that, if federal funding were to dry up, the county could be left with responsibility for a program it can’t afford on its own.
Belknap County Commission Chairman Dave DeVoy doesn’t see that as a valid concern. County commissioners have recommended the delegation make the payment.
DeVoy said that if federal matching funds stopped being available sometime in the future, there’s no requirement that the county would have to continue the program on its own.
“The money is used to pay contractors,” he said. “We’re not hiring government employees and we would not be stuck. That’s not the case.”
Rep. Charlie St. Clair, D-Laconia, also favors the payment.
“You put a million in and get $2 million back,” he said.
“It’s not costing the taxpayers one penny extra. This is going to help with treatments and agencies that work on treatment.”
Rep. Michael Sylvia, R-Belmont, said the posting for the Thursday night meeting should have been initiated by the delegation clerk, Rep. Marc Abear, but instead was done by County Administrator Debra Shackett.
Vadney, the chairman, said he asked Shackett to do it in the interest of time.
Shackett said she posted it properly and noted that attorney Paul Fitzgerald, who does legal work for the county, said in writing that it was posted in accordance with legal requirements.
So far, all the counties in the state have agreed to make the payments to the state with the exceptions of Belknap, Rockingham and Coos.
Voting against reconsideration of the payment were Vadney, Sylvia, Abear, Rep. Glen Aldrich, Rep. Ray Howard and Rep. Norm Silber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.