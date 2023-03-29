West Alton Marina

An aerial view of West Alton Marina. (The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

John Murray, former manager of West Alton Marina, was sentenced last week to 25 years in federal prison on four counts of sex trafficking minors and 12 counts of production of child sex abuse images. The 25-year sentence is part of a plea deal and does not reflect the maximum punishment for the crimes.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the mandatory minimum term for child pornography production is 15 years of imprisonment, with a maximum of 30 years. Sex trafficking minors has a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

