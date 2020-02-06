Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.