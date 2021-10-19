LACONIA — The proposed master plan for future work at Gunstock Resort will not be discussed at a meeting of the Belknap County Delegation on Monday.
A public notice advertisement published in Saturday’s Laconia Daily Sun, stating that the master plan was on the agenda for the delegation meeting, was incorrect, Brian Gallagher, vice chair of the Gunstock Area Commission said Tuesday.
The master development plan is scheduled to be unveiled at a public meeting on Dec. 4 to be held at Gunstock, Gallagher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.