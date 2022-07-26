LACONIA — Demi Remick was born in Laconia and grew up in Gilford, but her love of dance — rhythm tap, specifically — took her away at a young age, and has since brought her around the world. This week, though, her art form is bringing her back to the city, as part of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, playing at the Colonial Theatre on Thursday, July 28.

Postmodern Jukebox is a musical revue show that takes current pop songs and imagines if they were performed by bands of bygone eras. Luckily for Remick, the show also includes a tap dancer, and, as she said, it’s one of the best jobs currently available for someone with her skill.

