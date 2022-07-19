LACONIA — Creative Haven, a new, local, nonprofit organization that supports women and children recovering from trauma by furnishing and decorating their living spaces, will hold a lemonade stand fundraiser on Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Acorn Brown’s Turtle Town daycare.

Creative Haven founder Katie Ippolito said that she got the idea for this organization, and knew how valuable it would be to those it served, because of her own experiences overcoming trauma. Ippolito and her two children, whose father experienced addiction, had to relocate cross country.

