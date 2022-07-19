LACONIA — Creative Haven, a new, local, nonprofit organization that supports women and children recovering from trauma by furnishing and decorating their living spaces, will hold a lemonade stand fundraiser on Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Acorn Brown’s Turtle Town daycare.
Creative Haven founder Katie Ippolito said that she got the idea for this organization, and knew how valuable it would be to those it served, because of her own experiences overcoming trauma. Ippolito and her two children, whose father experienced addiction, had to relocate cross country.
“We had to start from scratch,” Ippolito said. “A few times.” Traveling with only what she was able to fit in her car, Ippolito said that starting over was difficult. She said she wanted to find a way to pay it forward to honor all those who helped support her during difficult times. “Depending on what your circumstances are, you may not have anything,” she said.
For people at new beginnings in their life, particularly with new residences, having a space that is furnished and decorated is a matter of comfort and security as well as dignity. Such spaces give families a place to feel safe, to destress, to spend time together and to build routines. The efforts of Create Haven help provide people with a feeling of home once they find suitable living arrangements.
Creative Haven was founded in December of last year and is currently working on its first project. The furniture they use is donated from individuals and from local businesses, but must be in great condition. People can also provide assistance through financial donations. The organization gets connected with people they help both through word of mouth and through links with local shelters.
The July 21 fundraiser will be on the front lawn at Acorn Brown’s at 21 Dartmouth St., and will serve to both raise money and further spread the word about the organization. More information can be found at their Facebook page and at their website, creativehavennh.com.
