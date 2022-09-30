GILFORD — Brittany Thompson, the partner of Steven Marchand, the Gilford motorcycle rider who died in an accident Wednesday, is finding consolation in the memories of their 10 years together.

“He was a good boyfriend, and a good father,” Thompson said Friday. “He was a good and loving guy.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.