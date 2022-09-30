Steve Marchand, right, and his partner Brittany Thompson are shown together in this photo from a Meal Train site organized by a friend of Thompson's. Marchand died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.
Steve Marchand is shown with Brittany Thompson, his life partner, in this photo dated last December, taken from his Facebook page. Marchand died in a highway crash Wednesday evening.
GILFORD — Brittany Thompson, the partner of Steven Marchand, the Gilford motorcycle rider who died in an accident Wednesday, is finding consolation in the memories of their 10 years together.
“He was a good boyfriend, and a good father,” Thompson said Friday. “He was a good and loving guy.”
The couple have two children, and Thompson is four months pregnant with a third child.
Marchand died Wednesday evening when his motorcycle collided with an automobile on a sharp curve on Route 11B in Laconia.
Marchand, 34, was working as a car salesperson at the time of his death, his older brother, Andrew Marchand, said Friday.
Steven Marchand graduated from Laconia High School in 2006. He met Thompson in 2012 during a visit to Maine when he went into a Dunkin' where she was working.
Thompson currently works at T-Bone’s-Cactus Jack’s in Laconia.
Friends and neighbors, meanwhile, are doing their part to help Thompson and the two children.
Cassandra Hamilton, a friend, has set up a page on the website Meal Train, which helps coordinate meals for people in the days immediately after the death of a loved one, or for other significant life events.
As of Friday afternoon, 24 people had contributed a total of $2,160 worth of prepared meals to the “Brittany Thompson and kids” fund — enough for the next two weeks.
Thompson said there are plans to hold a service for Marchand, but no date has been set as yet, as funeral arrangements are incomplete.
