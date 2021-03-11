LACONIA — One of the COVID vaccinations sites for the Laconia area has moved.
The site was relocated earlier this week to the Belknap Mall in Belmont from Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.
The mall is located on Route 3, about one-quarter of a mile south of the Laconia-Belmont line.
The move was made in order to provide an indoor venue for the clinic, according to Paul Raymond, a spokesperson for the state Joint Information Center.
“The efficiency is greater at an indoor clinic,” he said, explaining that clinic workers do not have to contend with being outside in inclement weather and there are fewer problems with traffic.
The clinic has been set up in space formerly occupied by Peebles department store on the east side of the mall.
The clinic at the Community College utilized a drive-up system. The check-in process and the actual inoculation took place outside, with those getting vaccinated remaining in their vehicles.
As with the Community College site, the Belknap Mall clinic is staffed by members of the New Hampshire National Guard and local medical providers. Innoculations are available only to those who have registered beforehand and who have an appointment, Raymond said.
Other vaccination sites — also open by appointment only — are located at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia and Franklin Regional Hospital.
– Michael Mortensen
