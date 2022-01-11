LACONIA — Any future fuel spill cleanup at the Messer Street boat ramp will be paid entirely by the city, following a vote by the City Council.
On Monday the council approved a new agreement with Eversource regarding the operation of the sole public launch on Lake Opechee which is adjacent to the electric utility’s Messer Street Substation.
Should any cleanup be necessary and the city is unable to trace it to the responsible boat owner, payment for the cleanup costs will come entirely from its own funds because the cost for insurance would be prohibitive, City Manager Scott Myers said.
The city received quotes from two commercial insurance carriers — one with an annual premium of $8,000, the other for $13,000. In addition, both policies would have had a $50,000 deductible. Myers said that considering that only smaller boats use the launch and the one cleanup in recent memory cost between $2,000 and $3,000, he said carrying insurance would not be economical.
In addition to assuming the responsibility for any cleanup costs, under the terms of the renewed agreement the city would pay for some improvements to the site, including moving a portable toilet, installing a fishing line and lead tackle disposal bin, constructing a kiosk for displaying lake and water quality information, as well as Eversource information, and planting vegetation along the shoreline.
