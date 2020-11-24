LACONIA — A proposal to name two city recreational facilities in memory of two city residents has been put on hold while the City Council looks to develop a policy for considering such requests.
The council voted unanimously Monday to table requests to name the gymnasium at the Laconia Community Center the Niel C. Young Gymnasium, and the newly opened skate park in Opechee Park the Ben Emmond Skate Park.
Both requests were submitted to the council by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
City Councilor Henry Lipman said the council should formulate a policy which would set forth the criteria that should be met before naming any municipal facility after a person or entity.
The Parks and Rec Commission called for the gym to be named after Young in recognition for the many years he was involved in youth sports programs, especially the Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League.
Emmond, for whom the new skate park would be named, was an avid skateboard enthusiast who died at age 17 in a motor vehicle crash. Memorial contributions made at the time of Emmond’s death were used to help defray the costs of maintaining the city’s former skate park.
