LACONIA — The City Council has approved a modification to the Fire Department pay scale to allow department to pay more to new hirees who have advanced medical aid skills.
Under the change, which passed unanimously Thursday, the base pay for an advanced emergency medical technician will increase by $6,202, and increase by $6,377 for paramedics.
The standard base pay for firefighters without those qualifications is about $45,000, according to Fire Chief Kirk Beattie.
The chief said it has been “really, really difficult” to hire firefighters also have advanced EMS experience.
“Hopefully this will allow us to more easily fill our vacancies, especially when we need paramedics,” Beattie said.
Almost three-quarters of the Laconia departments service calls are for medical aid, the chief said.
– Michael Mortensen
