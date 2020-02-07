LACONIA — U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner will be this month’s guest speaker at the Belknap County Republican Committee meeting, on Wednesday, Feb. 12,at 6:30 pm. The meeting will take place at Laconia VFW Post 1670, at 143 Court St.
Messner is a graduate of West Point and is a U.S. Army Ranger who served as an Infantry Company Commander. After serving in the Army, Messner attended the University of Denver School of Law and then practiced law.
A resident of Wolfeboro, Corky will share his reasons for running for U.S. Senate, and his goals, if he wins the U.S. Senate primary in September and goes on to defeat current Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen in the November election. He will also take questions after addressing the committee.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents
The committee strongly encourages its members to continue to bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information about the committee, check its website at www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.