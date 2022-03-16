MOULTONBOROUGH — Jack Cook's heart was oval-shaped. He was employed in construction, where he made a reputation for the high standard he held for himself as well as those around him, but it was racetracks where his passions were found.
Cook was identified earlier this week as the victim of a drowning incident on Berry Pond on Sunday morning. Cook was the passenger in a pickup truck that was inspecting the ice for safety prior to a day of racing. The driver was able to escape when the truck crashed through, but Cook drowned. His body was recovered later that day by divers from New Hampshire Fish and Game. He was 70 years old.
Cook wasn't just a husband, father and grandfather, he was the rock of his family. He wasn't just a racer, he was a founder of the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club. He didn't just show up to race, he put in the hours before, during and after the events necessary for him and everyone else to enjoy their day. He was known as "Gentleman Jack," a handle he earned.
Cook's family, requesting privacy during their time of grief, designated Mike Horsch to speak about the legacy that Cook leaves behind.
"I've known Jack for 15 years," Horsch said.
Cook was born in North Conway and grew up in South Tamworth. He lived in Moultonborough, along with his wife, for many recent years.
Horsch first met Cook at his home, where he said he was greeted more like a friend than a stranger, even at first sight.
"'Come on in, old boy!'" Horsch recalled hearing Cook holler at him when he stopped. Cook had a trailer, emblazoned with the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club's logo, parked in his front yard. Horsch had just moved to Moultonborough, and the trailer piqued his interest. Before he knew it, Cook put a beer in his hand and the two were talking racing.
"From then on, we've been friends," Horsch said.
It wasn't just ice racing for Cook. He was a regular at dirt tracks such as Bear Ridge, Canaan Speedway, Rumtown and other local ovals. The Lakes Region Ice Racing Club, though, was where Cook's impact was greatest.
"He was everything, period, end of subject," Horsch said about Cook's significance to the club.
Cook wasn't just an organizer, but also a mentor to less experienced racers and a booster of the sport. When media representatives reached out, it was Cook who gave them ride-alongs.
Between the flags, Cook was a competitor. Otherwise, he was generous, Horsch said. If a part needed replacing on Horsch's racecar, Cook would insist that the part would be sought at his barn instead of purchased or ordered, Horsch said.
Horsch said he has a long list of Jack stories, as he figures many other local racers do. One that he shared had to do with a race they were both in. Cook often won, but this story starts differently.
"One week, I beat him in a race," Horsch said. "The next week, he jumped the green flag and won that race." Horsch confronted Cook in the pits after the race, his heart still pumping adrenaline, and cursed Cook out for what he felt was an unsportsmanlike start. Cook listened, sitting on his bumper, and next to him was a plate of chocolate chip cookies. Once Horsch stopped, Cook said, calmly, "Mike, how about a cookie?"
Horsch just got angrier, but Cook didn't take the bait. Instead, he again plied Horsch with a cookie, and this time he accepted.
"We can be competitors one minute, and the next you're long-lost buddies," Horsch said.
As much as Cook loved racing, Horsch said he held his family even closer. "Jack was an incredible family man. It all about his wife, his daughter, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren," Horsch said. "He loved them like you couldn't believe."
Horsch described Cook as a "once-in-a-lifetime" kind of person, someone who made friends wherever he went, and who could hold court for hours.
"That's Jack," Horsch said. "Everybody you talk to says the same thing. Everbody just loved him. An incredible loss."
