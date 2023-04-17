LACONIA — With the continuing increase in school shootings nationwide, the Laconia police and fire departments joined forces with neighboring agencies Saturday for an active shooter drill at Pleasant Street School led by the state Department of Homeland Security.

"Nationwide, these types of trainings are certainly on the rise because tactics are needing to be improved. Law enforcement learns, fire departments learn, we all learn," said Robert Christensen, Homeland Security's chief of training exercises, who acted as safety officer this past weekend.

