PLYMOUTH — The 14th annual Community Family Fun Fair, to benefit Bridge House, takes place from noon to 5 p.m. today, featuring burgers, hotdogs, and lemonade, as well as activities planned by volunteers from The Common Man and Plymouth Rotary Club.
Bridge House is a homeless shelter notable for being the only shelter welcoming veterans with four-legged companions.
“Actually, a vet arrived this evening with two very well-behaved dogs,” said Executive Director Catherine Bentwood in an email on Wednesday.
Bentwood and Alex Ray have organized the Community Fun Fair each year to raise awareness about the shelter and gain support for its mission.
“We call it a ‘friend-raiser’ because we’ve raised more than $10,000,” Bentwood said, “but this year we’re thrilled because we have a 100 percent match.”
The fair takes place at the Smith Bridge off Tenney Mountain Road in Plymouth.
“Our signature event is the foam field, compliments of the Moultonborough Fire Department,” said Bentwood. Moultonborough loans its foam-making equipment to the Plymouth Fire Department to create a fun experience for children. Other activities include a bounce house, face-painting, reptile encounters, 100-seat musical chairs, cupcake- and cookie-decorating, pie-eating and watermelon-eating; hula hoops, plate-smashing, and a greased pole, as well as contests and drawings.
“We really try to make this incredibly cheap so that anybody of any income can enjoy all the fun stuff,” Bentwood said, noting that admission is $1 per person. Bridge House relies on sponsorships to cover the cost of putting on the event.
In addition to providing emergency shelter and transitional living support for single adults and families, Bridge House provides information and referral, as well as job training. Its 20-bed facility is located at the Whole Village Family Resource Center, and it provides financial assistance through NH Funds 4 Our Vets.
