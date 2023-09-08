Doug Williams

Bristol Recreation Advisory Council member Doug Williams holds up a sketch of the property the Tapply-Thompson Community Center hopes to exchange with the Newfound Area School District. The community center wants to build an 18,000-square-foot recreational facility. Sitting behind Williams is Jason Torsey, the school district's facilities manager. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

BRISTOL — Doug Williams agreed on behalf of the Bristol Recreation Advisory Council that the Tapply-Thompson Community Center will cover half of the cost of a civil engineering study to determine the feasibility of a land swap with the Newfound Area School District.

The council, a volunteer board overseeing the operations of the community center, hopes to trade the former Ford property, adjacent to Newfound Memorial Middle School, for school property that currently serves as a bus parking lot. The council also hopes to acquire the town-owned lot known as the Preble property, between the bus yard and Kelley Park, for a proposed 18,000-square-foot adjunct facility that would incorporate a full-sized basketball court, a multi-purpose room, a kitchen and office space.

