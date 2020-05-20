Laconia Zoning Board of Adjustment Chairman Steve Bogert, second row left, speaks during a discussion Tuesday on whether to rehear the case of a homeowner who received permission to rent the premises short-term. Seen listening in this screenshot of the teleconferenced meeting, from left to right and top to bottom, are Planning Director Dean Trefethen, and board members Gail Ober, Michael Foote, and Roland Maheu. The board ultimately decided to rehear the case.