LACONIA — The Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to take up a motion tonight by the city to reconsider its decision giving permission to a South Down property owner to rent out a house on a short-term basis.
The request for a rehearing is being brought at the direction of the City Council, which believes the ZBA acted contrary to the intent of the city ordinance regulating such businesses when it granted a special exception to Jennifer and Olaf Butchma.
In March the board approved the request by the Butchmas, who applied for the waiver on the grounds that not having their house at 16 Birdie Way appear vacant provided a benefit to the city.
The City Council passed an ordinance in January 2019 regulating short-term rentals such as those offered on Airbnb and other online platforms, to properties in the commercial zone, or if located elsewhere to dwellings which were owner-occupied at least 150 days a year.
The ordinance, however, said exceptions could be granted if the owner could prove the house had been rented out on a short-term basis for five years or more, or if the owner could show that the use would entail “a general community benefit that rises above the financial gains of the applicant.”
When the council was considering regulations for short-term rentals, councilors heard from the owner of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, who pointed out that a five-bedroom home in the city’s South End is used by actors and crew members during the summer theater season and then is rented out on a short-term basis the rest of the year. But the house is not owner-occupied, so if it couldn't continue with that arrangement, the Playhouse’s business would be harmed. That promted t he coun
Referring to the ZBA’s granting the Butchmas’s request for a special exception, the city’s attorney, Laura Spector-Morgan said in the request for rehearing, “If not having a house appear vacant is a public benefit, then every property owner in town could qualify for a special exception.” This, Spector-Morgan argued, would essentially make that part of the ordinance moot.
In requesting that the City Council move to ask for the rehearing, City Councilor Bob Hamel wondered whether this was the type of public benefit intended when the ordinance governing short-term rentals was drafted.
