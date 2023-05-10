LACONIA — The New England Coffee Festival will make its sophomore appearance on the streets of downtown on the evening of Friday, May 19, and all day Saturday, May 20. With the feedback they received from partners after the festival’s 2022 inaugural go, organizers have been grinding away at this year’s preparations. 

The festival's launch last year, hosted by Wayfarer Coffee with co-owner Karen Bassett as its executive director, aimed to shake up the coffee industry by combining a traditional coffee expo with the vibrancy and buzz of community festivals that downtown is increasingly known for. Through this premise, organizers hoped to reach inward into the coffee industry, demonstrating how coffee shops can caffeinate the small business communities around them, as well as outward to the regional community, making the world of specialty coffee accessible. 

A latte to offer: Coffee Festival makes its debut
New England Coffee Festival to bring buzz downtown

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.