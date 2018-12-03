LACONIA — Northfield Town Administrator Glenn Smith was named Monday as the new Laconia finance and welfare director, effective Jan. 7, City Manager Scott Myers said.
The position has been open since September, following the death of Donna Woodaman.
Smith, 59, who lives in the Lakeport area of Laconia, will be paid $87,000 per year. He earned $81,000 in the Northfield position that he is leaving.
He has been town administrator in Northfield since 2007. Before that, he was town manager of Westminster, Vermont, from 1998 to 2007. He is a former member of the Laconia Public Library Board of Trustees.
Smith graduated from Laconia High School and earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University.
He worked for 10 years in California — five as business manager for the sheriff’s department in Santa Cruz County and five as a management analyst for the city of Fresno.
“I am looking forward to welcoming Glenn to the city and I know that, with his diverse background in municipal government, he will be a strong and active member of our senior leadership team,” Myers said.
He also said this won’t be the first time that Smith earns a city of Laconia paycheck.
During high school, he worked for the city as a parking lot attendant at Weirs Beach.
