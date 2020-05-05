LACONIA — Rock musician Justin Spencer has doubled down on his investment into the city with the purchase of an historic building in Veterans Square that was originally a church and was later renovated into a restaurant.
Reuben Bassett, an agent with Re/Max Bayside who marketed the building, confirmed that Spencer is the new owner of the property at 12 Veterans Square.
The deal closed on April 21, for the price of $360,000. Spencer is a founding member of Recycled Percussion, a rock band, from which he has spun off the brand Chaos & Kindness. Less than a year ago, Spencer converted a vacant storefront on Union Avenue into the first-ever Chaos & Kindness store, which offers both merchandise and experiences.
Like the store on Union Avenue when he first bought it, Spencer’s newest acquisition has sat vacant. The building was constructed in 1836 and had recently served as home to an Evangelical congregation until that organization relocated to Lakeport.
In 2013, the building was purchased by a partnership that sought to replicate the success that David and Maureen Kennedy have seen with their Holy Grail restaurant in Epping, which they built inside of a former church. Despite spending more than $2 million to add a bar, commercial kitchen and other systems to the building, The Holy Grail of the Lakes Region failed, and it has been closed for three years.
Spencer, who also owns a residence in Laconia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“As a real estate agent, I’m glad to sell the property, as a downtown business owner I’m excited for what his plans are,” Bassett said. In addition to selling commercial real estate, Bassett also has ownership stakes in Burrito Me, Local Eatery, and Wayfarer Coffee Roasters.
“We’re excited to have them downtown, they are excited to be part of downtown, and they are looking forward to, over the next month or two, announce what their plans are,” Bassett said.
