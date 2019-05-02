BARNSTEAD — The Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton will meet on Monday, May 6, with guest speaker Marti Ilg, executive director of Lakes Region Child Care Services.
Ilg will lead a discussion about the growing need for licensed child care facilities in Belknap County (and the state as a whole), along with related issues.
According to Child Care Aware of NH, as of February, Barnstead had 182 children in need of services, but with a capacity for only 81. Alton had 167 children in need, with a capacity for only 17; and in Gilmanton, 92 children needed child care but the town had no licensed child care providers at all.
In addition to a deficit of services, expense is a serious concern, with child care often costing as much as college.
Ilg is a co-leader of Thrive Laconia, a grassroots effort to increase awareness the importance of early childhood and family support services and engage businesses in finding solutions.
The guest speaker's presentation will be followed by action items and community organizing.
The monthly meetings (typically on the first Monday of the month) give people the opportunity to learn about local and state political issues and how they can participate in making a difference. All are welcome to come and share their thoughts and experiences in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.
The May 6 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Barnstead Town Hall, 108 S. Barnstead Road, Barnstead. Come for socializing and pot-luck anytime between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Pot-luck items to share are encouraged but not required.
Email ruthlarson@msn.com for more information.
