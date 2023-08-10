Michelle Taft

Michelle Taft, owner of Bayswater Books in Center Harbor since 2006, said this week she intends to retire in October. Here she holds a copy of her favorite book, "Les Miserables" by Victor Hugo. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

CENTER HARBOR — Every good story must come to an end, and for the owner of Bayswater Books, that time has come. Michelle Taft, who has run the store for the past 17 years, said earlier this week she is retiring in October.

Taft said running the bookstore has been a “complete joy and I will miss it tremendously,” but that she’s had to make sacrifices in her personal life to serve her customers.

