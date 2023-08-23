Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series following the process of participating in a Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative show through the lens of “Captains Courageous,” which will be a New Hampshire premiere when staged Oct. 20-22.

LACONIA — For many performers, an approaching audition date brings emotions ranging from nervousness to existential dread. For Bryan Halperin, who runs the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative along with his wife Johanna, audition days bring an opposite, but equally-stimulating, sensation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.